UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns After Covid Breach

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid breach

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday, after revelations that he broke the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide.

The frontman for Britain's response to the pandemic, particularly the vaccine roll-out, quit in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reiterating his earlier apology.

"We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much on this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance," he wrote.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

