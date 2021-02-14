UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Hits Target To Vaccinate 15 Million Most At Risk From Covid-19: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

UK hits target to vaccinate 15 million most at risk from Covid-19: PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 15 million people in Britain most vulnerable to coronavirus have received a first vaccination dose, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday, hailing the "significant milestone".

"This country has achieved an extraordinary feat -- administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country," Johnson said on Twitter alongside a video message.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

1 hour ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.