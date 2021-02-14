UK hits target to vaccinate 15 million most at risk from Covid-19: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 15 million people in Britain most vulnerable to coronavirus have received a first vaccination dose, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday, hailing the "significant milestone".

"This country has achieved an extraordinary feat -- administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country," Johnson said on Twitter alongside a video message.