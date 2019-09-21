UK hosts an international meeting on assistance, development in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :United Kingdom (UK) on Friday hosted an international meeting on assistance and development in Afghanistan which discussed ways and means to create future opportunities for supporting peace in the country.

A statement of the UK Government issued here said Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and its department for international development (DFID) jointly hosted the donors meeting with partners to discuss future opportunities to support peace in Afghanistan at Lancaster House in London.

They on the occasion discussed how best to tackle ongoing development and humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and potential future opportunities to use assistance to support Afghan peace.

They also reiterated the importance of credible, transparent and inclusive Presidential elections on September 28.

The group reviewed the current situation and immediate priorities, including the importance of a reduction in violence that would also increase development and humanitarian access.

"It discussed the need for continued humanitarian and development funding for Afghanistan, and the importance of ensuring proper coordination between the two", the statement said.

It added that the group also discussed the importance of reducing poverty, anti-corruption, long term infrastructure development, improving access to basic services and promoting economic growth.

The group on the occasion emphasised the importance of continued reform, transparency and the protection of the rights of all Afghan women, men and children, including minorities, and the need to ensure that future assistance from the international community should support human rights, in particular women's rights and participation.