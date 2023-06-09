UrduPoint.com

UK Immigration Limits Complicate Nigeria Migration Dreams

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UK immigration limits complicate Nigeria migration dreams

Lagos, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :When 28-year-old Deborah Okunawo left Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) on a study visa last year, going with her husband made settling down easier.

Nigeria's erratic academic Calendar, characterized by frequent and protracted university strikes, economic woes and rising insecurity forced Okunawo and thousands of others to "japa" - a word in the Yoruba language that means "to flee." "Migrating to a new country can bring up different challenges like cultural shocks and loneliness," Okunawo, a postgraduate student at the University of Lincoln in eastern England, told AFP.

"Having my best person around me gives me a shoulder to lean on." Her husband Tosin is also able to work and earn a living to support the family.

But Nigerians who hope to emulate them have suddenly seen their plans clouded.

With the UK government keen to crack down on net migration which has risen to record levels, restrictions have been introduced from next year, including on family members accompanying foreign students for non-research postgraduate courses.

"We have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of student dependents being brought into the country with visas," British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last month.

The government in London made no specific mention of Nigerian students but numbers travelling to the UK for postgraduate studies along with family members have skyrocketed in recent years.

Nigerian nationals studying in the UK grew from 6,798 in 2017 to 59,053 as of December 2022, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

As those numbers grew, so did the number of dependents: in 2019 there were 1,586 but last year there were 60,923.

"By nationality, Nigeria saw a large increase in the proportion of sponsored study-related visas granted to dependants, from 19 percent in 2019 to 51 percent in 2022," said the ONS in February.

Related Topics

Student Lincoln London United Kingdom Nigeria February December Visa 2017 2019 Family From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

22 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

24 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

52 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.