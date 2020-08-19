UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Inflation Jumps On Virus Fallout, Rebounding Oil

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

UK inflation jumps on virus fallout, rebounding oil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Inflation in Britain rose to its highest level in four months in July, fuelled by rebounding oil prices and businesses passing on the costs of the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate, as measured by the UK's Consumer Prices Index, rose to 1.0 percent in July from 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

It is the highest level since March and comes after inflation slowed to a four-year low of 0.5 percent in May when Britain was in coronavirus lockdown.

Volatility is expected to continue with analysts predicting a large slowdown in inflation in August after the government recently cut tax for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The pick-up in the inflation rate in July was "due to the largest monthly (petrol) pump price increase in nearly a decade, as international oil prices rose from their lows earlier this year", said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS.

"In addition, prices for private dental treatment, physiotherapy and haircuts have increased with the need for personal protective equipment contributing to costs for these businesses," he said.

Clothing prices were also a factor, as they declined by less than a year earlier, the ONS said.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price United Kingdom March May June July August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

9 minutes ago

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

1 hour ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

2 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.