UK inflation jumps to 2.5% in June: official data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :British inflation soared to 2.5 percent in June, as consumer prices accelerated on easing virus restrictions, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index surged by 2.5 percent in June, which was the highest rate since August 2018 and compared with the 2.1 percent gain in May 2021, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.