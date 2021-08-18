UK inflation slows in July: official data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's annual inflation rate slowed sharply last month on falling prices for clothing, footwear and recreational goods and services, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index stood at 2.0 percent in July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The rate had soared in June to a near three-year peak of 2.5 percent as prices had accelerated on easing coronavirus restrictions.