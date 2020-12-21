UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Isolated Over Virus Strain As EU Watchdog Approves Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

UK isolated over virus strain as EU watchdog approves vaccine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Countries around the world closed their borders to Britain Monday in a race to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus as the European Union neared approval of its first jab for the bloc's vaccination campaign.

Dozens of countries from India to Argentina suspended flights from the UK in fear of the new virus strain, delivering a bleak reminder that the pandemic is far from under control a year after it began even as vaccinations bring a rush of optimism.

European stocks, oil prices and the British pound all plummeted over the developments.

Thousands of people are still dying daily from the virus that has claimed at least 1.69 million lives over the past year since it first emerged in China.

While experts say there is no evidence the UK variant of the virus -- one of several mutations -- is more lethal or will affect the impact of vaccines, it may be up to 70 percent more transmissible, according to early data.

The rapid response of flight cancellations upended travel plans around the world just as families were preparing to unite for Christmas.

"Please help us leave!" said one British traveller who was among dozens held overnight in German airports, unable to leave until virus tests come back negative.

Others are now moored in the UK for the foreseeable future.

Beth Gabriel Ware, a Briton who lives in Turkey, flew home earlier this month to surprise her parents in Kent, south-east England -- but is now stuck.

"I hadn't been in the UK for about 10 months, because I was so scared of this happening," she lamented.

Related Topics

India World Christmas Turkey China German European Union Oil Argentina United Kingdom May Stocks All From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.