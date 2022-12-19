UrduPoint.com

UK Judges Rule Rwanda Deportation Plan Lawful

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UK judges rule Rwanda deportation plan lawful

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Judges in London on Monday ruled that the UK government's controversial plan to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful, after a legal challenge by migrants and campaigners.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson brought in the proposal to try to tackle record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel from northern France by small boats.

But it triggered a wave of protests from rights groups and charities, and last-gasp legal challenges successfully blocked the first deportation flights in June.

Several individuals who arrived in small boats and organisations supporting migrants brought a case at the High Court in London for a judicial review of the policy, claiming it is unlawful.

The judges acknowledged that the issue had stirred public debate but said its only remit was "to ensure that the law is properly understood and observed and that the rights guaranteed by parliament are respected".

"The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the United Kingdom," they said in a summary.

"On the evidence before this court, the government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda which are intended to ensure that the asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined in Rwanda.

"In those circumstances, the relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda is consistent with the (UN) Refugee Convention and with the statutory and other legal obligations on the government including the obligations imposed by the Human Rights Act 1998."The judges however said interior minister Suella Braverman had not properly considered the circumstances of the eight claimants in the case and referred their cases back to her.

