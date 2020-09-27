UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour Heads Polls For First Time In Johnson's Leadership

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

UK Labour heads polls for first time in Johnson's leadership

London, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain's Labour Party on Sunday registered its first polling lead since Boris Johnson became prime minister last year as support for his crisis-wracked Conservative government continued to plunge.

The Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper put Labour on 42 percent, with the Conservatives on 39 percent.

New Labour leader Keir Starmer also led when voters were asked who would make the best prime minister, being the preferred choice for 36 percent of voters compared to 32 percent for Johnson.

The Tories were polling 26 points ahead of Labour in March, but Johnson's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed almost 42,000 lives in Britain, has seen his popularity plummet.

There appears little relief on the horizon for the prime minister as he grapples with another spike in coronavirus cases while trying to avert a collapse of the economy.

He faces a revolt next week by Conservative colleagues who accuse him of governing by diktat and speculation is already brewing about a potential replacement, with finance minister Rishi Sunak attracting attention.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead March Sunday Government Best Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

12 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Iâ€™m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.