UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Labour To Unveil New Leader To Replace Corbyn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

UK Labour to unveil new leader to replace Corbyn

London, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party on Saturday unveils a new leader who will take the helm of a defeated and divided party in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Keir Starmer, a former director of state prosecutions and Labour's Brexit spokesman, is the runaway favourite to win the ballot of around 500,000 party members and succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

The announcement will be a low-key affair, with a planned special conference cancelled due to restrictions on social gatherings imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, the result will be put out in a press release mid-morning -- and candidates have been asked to pre-record their victory speeches.

Smart and studious, but accused of lacking charisma, Starmer has vowed to get the party back in shape after December's general election, when it suffered its worst result since the 1930s.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson triumphed by winning parliamentary seats in Labour's former industrial heartlands.

It was Corbyn's second election defeat -- the fourth for Labour since it left office in 2010 -- and he was forced to resign.

Starmer has now promised to unite the party after years of bitter arguments about Corbyn's socialist agenda, Brexit and the leadership's handling of claims of anti-Semitism.

"We get the chance to rebuild our party and our movement and, more importantly than that, the chance to put Labour where it needs to be back, which is back in power," he told supporters on a video conference call on Thursday.

Starmer says he is a socialist driven by the desire to reduce inequality, but his pragmatic approach has attracted support from centrists in the party -- and suspicions on the left.

His main rival is Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour's business spokeswoman and a close Corbyn ally. A third candidate, backbench MP Lisa Nandy, is viewed as a long shot.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Business Brexit December From Election 2018 Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

7 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

8 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

8 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

8 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

9 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.