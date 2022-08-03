UrduPoint.com

UK Leadership Hopeful Rishi Sunak Criticized Over Anti-terror Propositions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak criticized over anti-terror propositions

LONDON, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rishi Sunak, one of the main contenders to become the British prime minister and the Conservative Party leader, has been criticized over his proposals to strengthen the government's anti-terror strategy.

Sunak's plans, which include expanding the definition of extremism and vilifying individuals who are critical of the UK foreign policy, has been described by a former senior police chief as damaging to the country's national security as well as its democratic and liberal credentials.

"The widening of Prevent could damage its credibility and reputation. It makes it more about people's thoughts and opinions. It is straying into thought crimes and political opinions," Peter Fahy, Britain's former police chief, said in a statement.

"Political opposition is not where police should be, it is those who pose a serious threat and risk of violence, not those opposed to political systems," Fahy added.

During a Tuesday night hustings event, Sunak vowed to refocus Prevent, the government's anti-terrorism strategy, to tackle radical Muslim extremism, describing the latter as the UK's most significant terror threat.

The leadership hopeful also promised to broaden this definition to include the vilification of the UK, arguing that "those with an extreme hatred of our country that leads them to pose a risk to national security can be identified and diverted away from a destructive path.

" The government's Prevent program is highly controversial and has come under repeated criticism by rights groups over suppression of free speech and thought, often imprisoning innocent people on false accusations of extremism.

It relies on information given to authorities by the public sector. Teachers, doctors and work place managers have a duty under the program to report any instances of radicalism to the authorities.

Fahy argued that the danger in this strategy as well as in the new proposals put forward by Sunak are the perceptions it creates of the public sector as a government tool to spy on the public and who would define extremism and vilification.

"The danger is the perception it creates that teachers and health workers are involved in state surveillance," Fahy said.

"What does vilification mean? Vilification would have to be carefully defined," he added. Other security proposals from Sunak include classifying extremists in a separate category from the general prison population through a new bill of rights, and monitoring and auditing charities to prevent extremist groups from receiving funds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Kingdom Muslim Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

10 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

25 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.