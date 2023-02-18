UrduPoint.com

UK Looking At Options To Further Support Türkiye Following Quakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) -:The UK will continue to explore options for further support to Türkiye following last week's devastating earthquakes, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I am in regular contact with my counterpart and friend (Turkish) Defence Minister Hulusi Akar," he said in a statement, adding that the UK is committed to helping its close partner Türkiye, having deployed flights, medics, and aid to support recovery efforts.

The UK also sent a team of 77 search and rescue experts with specialist equipment, as well as four rescue dogs, who worked day and night to help people affected by the earthquake.

