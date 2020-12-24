UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Main Opposition Labour Party Will Back Brexit Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK main opposition Labour party will back Brexit deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party will vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, its leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday.

"I can say today that when this deal comes before parliament.

Labour will accept it, and vote for it," he said, adding it was in the national interest to do so given the alternative of no-deal.

But he criticised the accord as "not the deal that the government promised", calling it "thin" and voicing fears about the government's preparations for leaving the EU single market.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Market Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PFA seals bottles manufacturing unit over counterf ..

9 minutes ago

Merkel says 'confident' Brexit deal is 'good outco ..

9 minutes ago

UK will remain Europe's friend, ally and 'number o ..

9 minutes ago

Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah paid glowing trib ..

9 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Halt in Atta ..

9 minutes ago

Nepalese Ambassador Meets With Indian Army Chief A ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.