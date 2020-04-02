UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Man Jailed For Six Months For 'virus' Police Cough

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK man jailed for six months for 'virus' police cough

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A man who coughed on a police officer and threatened to infect him with coronavirus was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in jail in Britain, a police statement said.

Adam Lewis, 55, was sentenced under a specific law governing assaults against emergency workers, which was introduced in November 2018 and carries a maximum jail term of 12 months.

He was stopped after allegedly trying the door handles of cars in central London on Tuesday afternoon, by a policeman who then tried to stop and search him.

Lewis smashed a bottle of wine he was holding on the floor and then verbally threatened the officer, according to a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.

"I am covid (19 positive) and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it," he reportedly said, before coughing on the police officer.

Lewis then tried to spit in the officer's face and threatened to bite him, the Met said.

He was arrested and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harper said: "While these type of assaults are thankfully a rare occurrence, this incident was horrendous and if we do encounter this type of unacceptable behaviour we will be robust in our response.

"I hope the sentence today conveys a strong message that it will not be tolerated."

Related Topics

Police Jail Threatened London Man Harper November 2018 From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

58 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

UEFA postpone June internationals in hope club foo ..

2 seconds ago

Plan afoot for ration supply to the needy: Dr Yasm ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.