UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Military Top Brass Forced Into Covid Self-isolation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

UK military top brass forced into Covid self-isolation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's senior military commanders and the defence secretary are self isolating after the head of the armed forces tested positive for Covid.

Ben Wallace, secretary of defence, and the heads of the Navy, the Royal Air Force and Strategic Command were all ordered to isolate for a 10-day period last week, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Sunday.

It added that the head of the Army, General Mark Carleton-Smith, also spent the weekend in self-isolation as he awaited the results of a Covid test.

They had all come into close contact with the Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter at a summit in Shrivenham in southern England on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after Britain and Russia squared up over a naval incident off the coast of Crimea, as Moscow said it had fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer in Black Sea waters it claims.

But the UK's defence ministry swiftly denied that any warning shots were fired, saying it believed Russia was "undertaking a gunnery exercise" and had provided prior warning to shipping in the area.

The military heads are expected to conduct meetings and other business remotely after they were informed by the state-run National Health Service's Test and Trace service they had come into contact with a positive case.

Related Topics

Army Business Moscow Russia Wallace United Kingdom Sunday All

Recent Stories

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

52 minutes ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.