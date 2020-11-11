UK mini nuclear stations would create 6,000 jobs: Rolls-Royce

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Plans to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK to reduce the country's carbon emissions would create 6,000 jobs over five years, project head Rolls-Royce said Wednesday.

A consortium headed by engineering giant Rolls-Royce wants to build 16 small modular reactor (SMR) power stations over the next two decades that it says are much cheaper and safer than traditional installations.

The consortium has won design-funding from the government which must decide on whether the project should proceed.

"The UK SMR consortium, led by Rolls-Royce, has announced it expects to create 6,000 regional UK jobs within the next five years, if the UK government makes a clear commitment" to building the reactors, a statement said.

The jobs total could hit 40,000 by 2035, it added.