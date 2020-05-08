UK minister warns no big changes to virus lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The British government warned the public on Friday not to expect any major changes to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown next week, as the official daily death toll topped 31,000.

Britain has lost more people to COVID-19 than any other European country, but there is growing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ease stay-at-home orders imposed in late March.

The devolved government in Wales on Friday unveiled plans to re-open garden centres and libraries, but said the wider lockdown would remain for another three weeks.

Johnson is due to announce his own plans for England in a televised address on Sunday evening, but one of his top ministers made clear Friday there would be no big changes.

"We have to be realistic that there isn't going to be any dramatic overnight change," Environment Secretary George Eustice told the daily media briefing.

"We will be very, very cautious as we loosen the restrictions we have, as the data that we're outlining on a daily basis shows we are not out of the woods.

"There are still major challenges.

"We will be living with this virus for some time to come and it's therefore important to avoid that second peak that could overwhelm our National Health Service."