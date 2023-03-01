UrduPoint.com

UK Missing Person Case Highlights Rise Of TikTok Amateur Sleuths

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The tragic case of a British woman's disappearance and death has shone a disturbing light on the rise of so-called online sleuths and amateur detectives who believe they can do the police's job.

When mortgage advisor Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing in late January -- apparently vanishing "into thin air", leaving her phone on a bench still dialled into a work call -- the initial news coverage was low-key.

By the time her body was found just over three weeks later, the case was generating saturation coverage and had descended into a ghoulish social media free-for-all.

Detectives had focused on the theory that Bulley, a married mother of two young daughters, had fallen into a nearby river and drowned.

But with officers and other specialist divers initially failing to find her body, the online true crime world quickly became awash with speculation about what might have happened to her, to the distress of her family.

The coverage reached its nadir when one TikTok user had himself filmed digging up potential burial sites and then captured the moment the woman's body was pulled from reeds in the river.

David Schmid, associate professor of English at the US's University of Buffalo, said the Nicola Bulley investigation had attracted the sort of attention from would-be detectives that is now common in US cases.

"People are trying to become more invested in these cases, becoming these amateur sleuths and trying to investigate and provide different takes and lenses on the crime," he told AFP.

