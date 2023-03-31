UrduPoint.com

UK Mother Dedicates Her Life To Squirrels For Well-being Of Autistic Son

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UK mother dedicates her life to squirrels for well-being of autistic son

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) -:A British mother devoted her life to squirrels by turning her five-bedroom home with a garden into a special environment that is suitable for her autistic son's particular interest.

A Laverstoke Gardens home, in southwest London, is home to not only a family, but also many squirrels. Along with Natalia Doran and her four children, there are now 15 squirrels living in the house with two new-born squirrels.

It all started back in 2014-2015 when the 58-year-old mother decided to turn her home into a much more suitable environment for the well-being of Jonathan, her autistic son.

After she realized her son's interest in squirrels, Doran who runs a wildlife rescue unit called Urban Squirrels, took the squirrels in.

Ahead of the World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Doran, a mother of two autistic children, told Anadolu about her family's inspiring story and explained how she changed the whole environment of the family to make the home "a special area" for her autistic son.

Urban Squirrels started nearly 9 years ago because Jonathan wanted to work with animals, said Doran. Two of her children, Jonathan, 30, and Claire, 33, are autistic.

"He's (Jonathan) very, very intelligent, very capable, but also severely autistic, is something that affects his communication massively, he can speak but his communication is very limited, his understanding of the world, etc," she said.

Doran said before squirrels, they tried for Jonathan to work first with horses and dogs but those options seemed dangerous for him as he needs supervision for his safety.

"So we decided that the only way Johnny could work but work safely was if things were set up exactly for him where things couldn't go wrong, essentially in the house," said Doran.

- Doing something for others That is how squirrels were first welcomed in their home.

At the same time, they realized squirrels are London's only wild mammals that people kind of interact with and are also seen as sort of "semi-pet" by many people.

