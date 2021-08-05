UrduPoint.com

UK Moves To Ease Travel Curbs For Several Countries

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

UK moves to ease travel curbs for several countries

LONDON, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The UK added Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway to its green travel list on Thursday.

People coming from countries on the list are not required to quarantine in the UK but do have to take a COVID-19 test before departure and two days after arrival.

The UK has also moved the UAE, Qatar, India, and Bahrain out of the red list to the amber list, meaning that people coming from these countries will not have to quarantine if their test results are negative and they have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the UK.

Fully vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 coming to the UK from France will also no longer need to quarantine.

Mexico and Georgia, along with the French overseas territories of Mayotte and La Reunion, have been added to the red list, making it necessary for travelers coming from there to quarantine in government-run facilities.All the changes will come into effect starting this coming Sunday.

Related Topics

India France Norway UAE Qatar Germany Austria Bahrain United Kingdom Georgia Romania Slovakia Slovenia Latvia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government ..

Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government Shield Award

21 minutes ago
 DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation ..

DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Can ..

21 minutes ago
 AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to partici ..

Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to participate in Tokyo Paralympics

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade ..

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.