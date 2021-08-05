UK moves to ease travel curbs for several countries

LONDON, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The UK added Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway to its green travel list on Thursday.

People coming from countries on the list are not required to quarantine in the UK but do have to take a COVID-19 test before departure and two days after arrival.

The UK has also moved the UAE, Qatar, India, and Bahrain out of the red list to the amber list, meaning that people coming from these countries will not have to quarantine if their test results are negative and they have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the UK.

Fully vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 coming to the UK from France will also no longer need to quarantine.

Mexico and Georgia, along with the French overseas territories of Mayotte and La Reunion, have been added to the red list, making it necessary for travelers coming from there to quarantine in government-run facilities.All the changes will come into effect starting this coming Sunday.