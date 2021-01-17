UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Mulls Enforced Hotel Quarantine For All Travellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

UK mulls enforced hotel quarantine for all travellers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's government said on Sunday it is looking at requiring all incoming travellers to isolate in hotels, expanding on new coronavirus restrictions entering into force in the coming hours.

All arrivals to the UK will have to quarantine and show negative tests for Covid-19 from Monday at 0400 GMT, after the government scrapped "travel corridors" from countries with lower caseloads following the emergence of new strains.

The Sunday Times said the government planned to go further, emulating countries such as Australia and New Zealand in requiring travellers to self-isolate in hotels at their own charge, using GPS and facial-recognition technology to check they are staying put.

"There is a challenge of its workability, its deliverability, but we need to look at that very carefully based on the experience of other countries," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC television.

"There will be checks at home, there will be checks at the border. I think that is the most effective measure that we can take at this point in time," he said.

"Obviously we'll keep other potential measures under review. But they've got to be workable." The measures taking effect on Monday come after Britain banned all arrivals from South America and Portugal on Friday over fears of importing a new coronavirus variant from Brazil.

- Mass vaccination programme - All travellers including returning Britons must show a negative test on arrival and must then quarantine.

But for now, the choice of where they self-isolate is up to them, and critics say many passengers have been flouting the quarantine restrictions already.

Faced with surging infection rates, all of Britain is under tough lockdown restrictions and people are supposed to stay at home except for reasons such as work, childcare and exercise.

It is banking on a mass vaccination programme to get the pandemic under control, and Raab indicated that all UK adults would be offered a first dose by September.

Another 1,295 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, the third-highest daily total since the pandemic began early last year, worsening one of the worst tolls in the world.

New infections stood at 41,346, the lowest figure for January so far, but the National Health Service (NHS) warns it is under unprecedented strain with some critical patients in hard-pressed London being transferred as far afield as Newcastle in northern England.

"The forecasts are the pressures will only get more intense in hospitals over the next several weeks," NHS England chief Simon Stevens told the BBC.

But the rate of daily vaccinations is outstripping new infections by four times, he said, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Sunday Express that Britain is "nearly on the home straight" of overcoming the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Newcastle London Hancock Brazil United Kingdom Portugal January September Border Sunday TV All From Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.