UrduPoint.com

UK Music Industry Lost Third Of Jobs Over Covid: Trade

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

UK music industry lost third of jobs over Covid: trade

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's music industry lost more than one third of its jobs owing to the pandemic, an industry body revealed Tuesday, as it urged greater government support to aid the recovery.

Employment across the sector slumped 35 percent annually to 128,000 jobs in 2020, UK Music said in a report.

"The music creators and live music sectors experienced the greatest decline," the report added.

"The majority of those working in the industry are self-employed, and they have been hit especially hard by Covid-19." The UK music industry's contribution to the economy slumped 46 percent to £3.1 billion between 2019 and last year, the report noted.

"The past 18 months have been exceptionally challenging for the UK music industry, with billions wiped off the value of the sector -- but we are determined to look to the future and focus on recovery," said the trade body's chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

"With the right support, the UK music industry can help drive the post-pandemic recovery," he added.

The famous Glastonbury Festival was among the hundreds of live music events cancelled during Britain's pandemic lockdowns.

It wasn't until August this year that the UK launched an insurance scheme to cover music festivals and other live events, in a package worth £750 million.

The UK music industry has additionally been hit in recent times by post-Brexit curbs on touring in the European Union.

Related Topics

Music European Union United Kingdom August 2019 2020 Government Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

31 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portalâ€Ž

2 hours ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.