UK negotiator in talks at EU HQ on Brexit deadline

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :British negotiator David Frost arrived at European Commission headquarters to see his EU counterpart Michel Barnier on Sunday, the deadline for post-Brexit trade talks to make progress or fail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were due to talk by phone later in the day, to decide whether a deal is close or whether the talks should now be abandoned.