UK opens fraud probe into Greensill-linked steelmaker

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Britain's Serious Fraud Office on Friday launched a probe into steelmaker GFG Alliance, focusing partly on links with its collapsed financier Greensill.

"The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct.

.. of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance, including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd," it said in a brief statement.