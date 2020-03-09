UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Opens Probe Into Website Advertising Virus 'cure'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK opens probe into website advertising virus 'cure'

London, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :British officials said Monday they had opened a probe into an illegal website claiming to sell a cure for the novel coronavirus, which came to light during an AFP fact-checking investigation.

AFP reporters in Lagos discovered the UK-registered site while examining a WhatsApp message spreading around Nigeria with the claim that an anti-malaria drug could heal COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed the website was not an officially licensed supplier for the drug.

"This website is now under investigation by the MHRA," it said in a written statement to AFP.

In the two-minute WhatsApp voice message, an unidentified sender alleges that Chinese and French doctors recommend taking 500 mg of chloroquine phosphate for eight days to "overpower the coronavirus".

The man, speaking English in a Nigerian accent, urges people to "rush to any pharmacy" and buy the drug.

The message featured a picture of a box of chloroquine phosphate tablets.

AFP tracked the image to www.coronavirusmedication.co.uk, which sells packs of the drug for £79.99 (92 Euros, $105).

Further investigations revealed that the site was registered in the UK on February 28 -- around the same time that the WhatsApp message started to spread across Nigeria.

The website bills itself as belonging to an organisation called Viral Medications UK, but there is no further online trace of the alleged group.

- 'No regard for public health' - The MRHA warned it would act against "those who act with no regard to public health".

"The illegal supply of medicines is a criminal offence," the agency said.

"Websites offering to supply prescription medicines without a prescription are not only breaking the law but are putting the health of patients at risk." The MHRA added that it had shut down more than 26,000 websites involved in the illegal sale of medicines in Britain and removed more than 20,000 adverts and social media accounts over the past decade.

Shortly after the agency's statement, the website was no longer available.

Chloroquine phosphate is one of several drugs being tested for their efficiency in the fight against the global coronavirus epidemic, which erupted in China in December 2019.

Chinese scientists said in early February that it had shown "apparent efficacy" in treating COVID-19.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has since said there is no proof that chloroquine is an "effective treatment at this time".

Nigeria banned chloroquine in 2005 after the WHO warned of high treatment failures and drug resistance in some parts of the world.

False or misleading claims over the drug are part of a much broader wave of misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Find AFP's coronavirus fact-checks at www.factcheck.afp.com/busting-coronavirus-myths

Related Topics

World Drugs China Social Media Cure Sale Man Lagos Buy Same United Kingdom Nigeria SITE February December Criminals 2019 WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-rival Booker endorses Biden ahead of crucial De ..

6 minutes ago

University of Sindh to conduct remaining papers of ..

6 minutes ago

White House not restricting activities due to viru ..

6 minutes ago

PRGMEA hails EU, Commerce Ministry on GSP Plus ext ..

6 minutes ago

US to Issue Advisory Warning Anyone Violating Sanc ..

6 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Hazrat Ali on his birth anniversar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.