UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Opposition Chief Corbyn Say 'sorry' For Election Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:20 PM

UK opposition chief Corbyn say 'sorry' for election defeat

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn apologised to supporters on Sunday for overseeing his Labour party's worst election defeat since before World War II.

But the veteran socialist defended his far-left campaign platform and gave no clear indication of when he might step down.

"I will make no bones about it. The election result on Thursday was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country," Corbyn wrote in the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

"I wanted to unite the country that I love but I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it." Thursday's snap general election handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives a mandate to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of next month.

Corbyn said on Friday that he would step down at some point early next year.

But the century-old party has no clear successor and is being riven by infighting within its senior ranks.

Labour's campaign was dogged by voter doubts about its vague position on Brexit and allegations of anti-Semitism within the party's senior ranks.

Corbyn tried to shift the campaign's focus on bread-and-butter social issues traditionally important to Labour voters.

"But despite our best efforts, this election was ultimately about Brexit," Corbyn admitted in his letter.

"The Tory campaign, amplified by most of the media, managed to persuade many that only Boris Johnson could 'get Brexit done'," he said in reference to Johnson's campaign slogan.

"We will learn the lessons of this defeat, above all by listening to those lifelong Labour voters who we've lost in working class communities."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union Brexit Sunday World War Media All Best Election 2018 Opposition Labour Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

8 minutes ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

2 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.