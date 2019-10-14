UrduPoint.com
UK Parliament Car Attacker Jailed For Life

Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A London judge on Monday jailed for life a man convicted of trying to "kill as many people as possible" with his car outside Britain's parliament last year.

Judge Maura McGowan told Salih Khater, 30, he would serve a minimum of 15 years in jail following his conviction for attempted murder in July.

A jury found that Khater deliberately tried to plough his car into cyclists, pedestrians and police in Westminster in August 2018, in an attack that McGowan said aimed to imitate previous terror incidents.

"Your undoubted intention was to kill as many people as possible and by doing so spread fear and terror," she told London's Old Bailey court in passing the sentence.

