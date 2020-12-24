UK parliament to sit on December 30 over post-Brexit deal: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's parliament will reconvene next Wednesday to try to ratify the post-Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union, less than 48 hours before the agreement will come into effect, officials said Thursday.

"The Speaker has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9.30 (am) on 30 December 2020 for MPs to debate legislation to give effect to the Agreement with the EU in UK law," the House of Commons said in a statement.