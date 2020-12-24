UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Parliament To Sit On December 30 Over Post-Brexit Deal: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

UK parliament to sit on December 30 over post-Brexit deal: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's parliament will reconvene next Wednesday to try to ratify the post-Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union, less than 48 hours before the agreement will come into effect, officials said Thursday.

"The Speaker has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9.30 (am) on 30 December 2020 for MPs to debate legislation to give effect to the Agreement with the EU in UK law," the House of Commons said in a statement.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union United Kingdom Turkish Lira December 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

1 hour ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

1 hour ago

Shibli grieved over death of Mazhar Abbas's demise ..

14 minutes ago

Agro-ecological zoning necessary to boost per acre ..

14 minutes ago

Public meetings not suitable in prevailing circums ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to services of ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.