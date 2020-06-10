UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Passes 50,000 Coronavirus-related Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

UK passes 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths

London, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain has passed the grim milestone of 50,000, the government said on Tuesday.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma cited analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which said 50,107 people had died in the outbreak.

The ONS assessed all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned or suspected on the death certificate up to May 29.

Officially, the government only counts the deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19. That figure rose to 40,883 on Tuesday, up 286 on Monday.

On either measure, the toll is Europe's worst and the second highest in the world behind the United States, although each country has different reporting methods and lag times.

The ONS data also showed that deaths in England and Wales exceeded the average of the last five years by 57,961 in the 10-week period since the outbreak took hold in March.

Despite the figures, Sharma said infection and death rates are falling, and the UK lockdown, which has been in force since March, could be eased further.

Sharma said that all non-essential shops in England could re-open from June 15, as long as they comply with health and safety guidelines.

"This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life," said Sharma.

He added that the two-metre social distancing rule in place in the UK would remain when shops re-open, despite speculation it might be relaxed.

But he ruled out re-opening pubs and restaurants until July 4 at the earliest.

The government is also expected to announce on Wednesday that zoos and safari parks will re-open as part of a gradual easing of the lockdown rules.

The announcement was expected to be formerly made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A Downing Street official said: "This is by necessity a careful process, but we hope the reopening of safari parks and zoos will help provide families with more options to spend time outdoors, while supporting the industry caring for these incredible animals."

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Europe Died Wales United States March May June July All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.