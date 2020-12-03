UK passes 60,000 coronavirus deaths: government

London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :More than 60,000 people have now died in Britain during the coronavirus outbreak, government figures showed on Thursday, in the latest grim milestone in Europe's worst-affected country.

An further 414 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded, taking the overall total to 60,113. The toll rises to 69,752 for those with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

There have been 1,674,134 positive cases.