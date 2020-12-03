UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Passes 60,000 Coronavirus Deaths: Government

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

UK passes 60,000 coronavirus deaths: government

London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :More than 60,000 people have now died in Britain during the coronavirus outbreak, government figures showed on Thursday, in the latest grim milestone in Europe's worst-affected country.

An further 414 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded, taking the overall total to 60,113. The toll rises to 69,752 for those with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

There have been 1,674,134 positive cases.

Related Topics

Europe Died Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

11 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

11 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

Ireland team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations Cu ..

1 second ago

E-bidding system in NHA to ensure transparency, sa ..

2 seconds ago

KP education boards asked to complete student faci ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.