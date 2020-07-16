UK payrolls slide 650,000 over virus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of workers on UK company payrolls slumped by about 650,000 owing to Britain's coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Thursday.

"Early indicators for June... suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls is down around 650,000 compared with March," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"The largest falls were seen at the start of the pandemic and while the number of payroll employees is still falling the decline is slowing," the ONS added.