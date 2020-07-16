UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Payrolls Slide 650,000 Over Virus Lockdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

UK payrolls slide 650,000 over virus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of workers on UK company payrolls slumped by about 650,000 owing to Britain's coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Thursday.

"Early indicators for June... suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls is down around 650,000 compared with March," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"The largest falls were seen at the start of the pandemic and while the number of payroll employees is still falling the decline is slowing," the ONS added.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom March June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

7 minutes ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

17 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

1 hour ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.