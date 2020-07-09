UK pharmacy Boots says to cut over 4,000 jobs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :UK pharmacy giant Boots on Thursday said it will cut more than 4,000 jobs after the coronavirus pandemic slashed sales.

US-owned Boots said it planned a "significant restructuring across its head office, store teams and opticians... resulting in a reduction of its headcount of more than 4,000 and the closure of 48 Boots Opticians stores".