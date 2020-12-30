London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday vowed that Britain would work closely with the European Union after Brexit takes full effect from January 1, as MPs debated the two sides' mammoth trade pact.

"With this bill we are going to be a friendly neighbour, the best friend and ally the EU could have," he told parliament.

London and Brussels would work "hand in glove whenever our values and interests coincide, while fulfilling the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own sovereign laws made by their own sovereign parliament".