UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges To Be EU's 'best Friend And Ally' After Brexit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

UK pledges to be EU's 'best friend and ally' after Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday vowed that Britain would work closely with the European Union after Brexit takes full effect from January 1, as MPs debated the two sides' mammoth trade pact.

"With this bill we are going to be a friendly neighbour, the best friend and ally the EU could have," he told parliament.

London and Brussels would work "hand in glove whenever our values and interests coincide, while fulfilling the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own sovereign laws made by their own sovereign parliament".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels Brexit January From Best

Recent Stories

PML-N will hold meeting to decide line of action o ..

4 minutes ago

House of Wisdom is model for future communities: J ..

16 minutes ago

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

21 minutes ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

31 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.