UrduPoint.com

UK PM Announces Five New Navy Ships, Citing Russian Threat

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 08:10 AM

UK PM announces five new Navy ships, citing Russian threat

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Britain will spend £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) on five new Navy ships to bolster security "in the face of increased Russian threats", Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday in a Downing Street statement.

"The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats," the statement said.

"Russia's actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships," added Sunak.

The spending is the next phase in a programme under which three vessels are already under construction, and all eight frigates are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, the statement said.

The announcement came with Sunak in Bali, Indonesia for a meeting of the Group of 20 that is expected to heap pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has stayed away, instead sending his foreign minister, but Downing Street said Sunak and allies would "call out" the Russian leader's "callous disregard for human rights and stress that Russia's role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Indonesia United Kingdom All Billion

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

7 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

8 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

8 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

8 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

8 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.