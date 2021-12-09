UrduPoint.com

UK PM Announces Home-working, Covid Passports In England

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK PM announces home-working, Covid passports in England

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the tightening of virus restrictions in England as Omicron variant cases surge, including guidance to work from home and mandatory Covid passports.

Johnson said at a briefing that the rate of Omicron cases was doubling every two to three days, risking a "big rise in hospitalisations".

"We must be humble in the face of this virus", he said, adding that it was "the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England".

The UK has had more than 10 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday there have been 568 confirmed cases of the newly discovered Omicron variant, but the true figure is "probably closer to 10,000".

Johnson said that it was becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is "growing much faster than the previously dominant Delta variant and "we can't yet assume Omicron is less severe than previous variants".

"We just have to respond today in the way that we are," he said, while insisting the new measures do not amount to a lockdown and people can continue with Christmas parties and children's events such as Nativity plays as long as they "exercise due caution".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Christmas Died United Kingdom From Million

Recent Stories

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

1 hour ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

1 hour ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.