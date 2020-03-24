UK PM announces lock down from Monday night

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced an unprecedented lockdown on the UK - forcing people to remain at home and banning gatherings of more than two people.

"Police will have the power to enforce the strict new measures with fines", Boris Johnson said in a historic public address on Monday night.

"People are now only allowed to leave their homes for four reasons, with events such as weddings and baptisms banned", Mr Johnson said.

The four reasons you can now leave your home, he said which was also reported by the British media are shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

Mr Johnson also ordered that shops selling non-essential items such as clothes and electronics are closed from midnight tonight.

He said this would prevent the virus spreading between households and ease pressure on the NHS.

He said that Supermarkets and food stores will stay open, but he called on the public to visit them as infrequently as possible.

The UK Prime Minister said people should not be meeting friends or family members who do not live in your home.

Mr Johnson said: "You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can.

"And use food delivery services where you can." Mr Johnson said gatherings of more than two people are now banned .

"If you don't follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings," the Prime Minister stated.

Other measures announced by the UK government include: losing all shops selling "non-essential" goods, including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship stopping all gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with stopping all social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

The measures will be reviewed in three weeks time, when officials will rule whether it is safe to relax them.

Mr Johnson said: "Each and every one of us is now obliged to join together".

"And we will come through it stronger than ever.We will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together."