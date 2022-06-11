UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "appalled" at death sentences handed to two British fighters captured by Russian troops in Ukraine, Downing Street said Friday as London pressed the case with Kyiv.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke by phone with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, and tweeted that the sentences were an "egregious breach of the Geneva convention".

The "supreme court of the Donetsk People's Republic," one of two self-proclaimed statelets in eastern Ukraine, has reportedly ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, 28, Shaun Pinner, 48, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim.

The trio have been accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine.

Russia's Interfax news agency said Thursday that the two UK citizens surrendered in April in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian troops after a weeks-long siege.

"The prime minister was appalled at the sentencing of these men," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"We are clear that we are supporting Ukraine in its efforts to get these men released. It is clear they were Ukrainian armed forces members and are therefore prisoners of war," he said.

"We hope that this sentence will be overturned and beseech the governments of the UK and Ukraine to do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon." In April, the two Britons were shown on Russian state tv, demanding Johnson negotiate their release.

Ukraine's ambassador in London, Vadym Prystaiko, said Kyiv has told Russian officials that the British pair are prisoners of war and cannot be sentenced to death under Ukrainian law.

He predicted they would be traded for detainees held by Ukraine.