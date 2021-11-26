UK PM asks France to take back all migrants who crossed Channel

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday asked France to take back all migrants who crossed the Channel, after at least 27 migrants trying to reach England drowned off the northern French coast.

"I propose that we put in place a bilateral readmissions agreement to allow all illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned," he said.