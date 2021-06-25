UK PM backs health minister faced with calls to quit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday stood by his beleaguered health secretary after he admitted to breaking Covid rules during a newly-revealed affair with a close aide.

Opposition parties demanded Matt Hancock's resignation, accusing the government of hypocrisy over breaches of lockdown rules which have seen many members of the public slapped with fines.

Hancock conceded he had let the public down but insisted he was staying on, after The Sun newspaper published a security camera still obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6.

"The prime minister has accepted the health secretary's apology and considers the matter closed," Johnson's spokesman told reporters, adding the Conservative leader retained full confidence in his pandemic pointman.

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry," Hancock said in a statement responding to the Sun photograph.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter," he said.

The main opposition Labour party said the government needed to answer questions about the undisclosed appointment of the aide and former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo to Hancock's top advisory team. Both she and Hancock are married.

"The appointment followed all the correct procedures," Johnson's spokesman said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Coladangelo would have gone through an "incredibly rigorous" process to get the job.

"There are no shortcuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the civil service knows," he told Sky news.

Shapps declined to comment further on what he said was an "entirely personal" matter for his cabinet colleague.