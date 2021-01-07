UK PM condemns 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the "disgraceful scenes" at the US Congress by Donald Trump supporters and urged a peaceful transition to Democrat Joe Biden's presidency.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson said on Twitter.