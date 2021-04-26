UK PM condemns reported new sentence for dual national in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hit out at reports that dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been sentenced to an extra year in prison in Tehran.

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail... I think it's wrong that she's there in the first place," he said, adding that London was working "very hard" to secure her release.