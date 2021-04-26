UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM Condemns Reported New Sentence For Dual National In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK PM condemns reported new sentence for dual national in Iran

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hit out at reports that dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been sentenced to an extra year in prison in Tehran.

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail... I think it's wrong that she's there in the first place," he said, adding that London was working "very hard" to secure her release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jail London Tehran All

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes conditional talk offer to India

7 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate p ..

13 minutes ago

PCB delighted at women team’s qualification for ..

15 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

19 minutes ago

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

45 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.