UK PM Defends 'astonishing' Response To Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended what he called Britain's "astonishing" efforts to tackle the coronavirus, rejecting accusations that with Europe's worst death toll, his response to the health crisis was badly lacking.

But a top scientist who had advised the government said the death toll could have been halved had lockdown measures been introduced a week sooner.

More than 40,000 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Britain's outbreak so far, although the figure rises to more than 50,000 when suspected cases are included.

On either measure, the toll is second only to that of the United States, although each country has different reporting methods and lag times -- and the pandemic is far from over.

In a testy exchange with his opponents in parliament, Johnson cited the "astonishing achievement" by the state-run National Health Service in building a string of emergency field hospitals -- many of which were barely used.

"It was an astonishing thing this country came together to drive down, to follow the social distancing rules... to get the epidemic under control in the way we have," he said.

