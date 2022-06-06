UrduPoint.com

UK PM Faces Crunch Tory Party Confidence Vote

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UK PM faces crunch Tory party confidence vote

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crunch Conservative Party confidence vote later Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals that have shattered confidence in his leadership.

A Downing Street spokesperson branded the vote as "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities".

Backbench chief Graham Brady confirmed that "the threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded".

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he said, noting the votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement then made "at a time to be advised".

A spate of scandals have tarred Johnson's image in the past year, most notably the so-called "Partygate" controversy which saw him become the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law.

Brady told reporters that Johnson was informed last night -- as four days of national celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee ended -- that the threshold to trigger a vote had been reached.

"We agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place and he shared my view -- which is also in line with the rules that we have in place -- that that vote should happen as soon as could reasonably take place and that would be today," he added.

Brady did not disclose how many letters of no-confidence in Johnson he had received from Conservative MPs, noting some colleagues had post-dated their letters until after the jubilee celebrations.

The Downing Street spokesperson added: "Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

19 minutes ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.