UK PM faces crunch Tory party confidence vote

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crunch Conservative Party confidence vote later Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals that have shattered confidence in his leadership.

A Downing Street spokesperson branded the vote as "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people's priorities".

Backbench chief Graham Brady confirmed that "the threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded".

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he said, noting the votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement then made "at a time to be advised".

A spate of scandals have tarred Johnson's image in the past year, most notably the so-called "Partygate" controversy which saw him become the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law.

Brady told reporters that Johnson was informed last night -- as four days of national celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee ended -- that the threshold to trigger a vote had been reached.

"We agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place and he shared my view -- which is also in line with the rules that we have in place -- that that vote should happen as soon as could reasonably take place and that would be today," he added.

Brady did not disclose how many letters of no-confidence in Johnson he had received from Conservative MPs, noting some colleagues had post-dated their letters until after the jubilee celebrations.

