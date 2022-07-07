UK PM fires ally, digs in despite calls to quit

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted a rearguard offensive late Wednesday against a cabinet and Conservative party revolt, firing a top ally and vowing to "fight on" despite dozens of government members resigning.

The dismissal from the cabinet of Communities Secretary Michael Gove -- Johnson's right-hand-man in Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum campaign -- dramatically showed that the Conservative leader was not going to bow out without a fight.

"We're going to see him coming out fighting," Johnson's parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge told Sky news, while confirming Gove's firing.

"The prime minister is in buoyant mood and will fight on," Duddridge said, adding that Johnson would next week unveil a new strategy against a cost-of-living crisis pummelling Britain.

But within hours Johnson was hit by a fresh cabinet resignation -- the latest after more than 40 departures from the government since late Tuesday -- as Welsh Secretary Simon Hart quit.

Gove was reportedly the first cabinet member to confront Johnson earlier Wednesday with the message that he must go for the good of the Tory party and country.

A delegation of other cabinet members had then awaited Johnson's return to Downing Street from a lengthy grilling by a parliamentary committee also to tell him his time was up.

But two staunchly pro-Tory outlets, the Daily Mail and The Sun, as well as other media, said Johnson had refused to accede to their calls for him to go, despite the threat of more resignations.

"Boris Johnson has told cabinet ministers he will not quit, arguing it would cause 'chaos' and see the Conservatives fall to 'almost certain' defeat at the next election," the Mail's political editor Jason Groves wrote.