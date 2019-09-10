UK PM insists will not ask for Brexit delay despite new law

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday he would not request a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 despite MPs approving a new law that could force him to do so.

"I will not ask for another delay," he told parliament, adding that if MPs voted on Monday against holding an early general election then he would prepare for Britain's departure from the EU "hopefully with a deal but without one if necessary".