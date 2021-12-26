UK PM Johnson 'deeply saddened' by death of Tutu

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, calling him a "critical figure" in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour," Johnson tweeted.