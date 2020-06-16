UrduPoint.com
UK PM Johnson Eyes Brexit Trade Deal In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK PM Johnson eyes Brexit trade deal in July

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he believed a post-Brexit trade deal was possible by the end of next month, after talks with EU leaders.

"The faster we can do this, the better and we see no reason why you shouldn't get that done in July," he said, after calls for "new momentum" in the negotiations.

