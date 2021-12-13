UrduPoint.com

UK PM Johnson Says At Least One Dead With Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with Omicron

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.

"Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a "tidal wave" of infection from the mutation, told reporters.

