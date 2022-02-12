UK PM Johnson tells allies he fears for 'security of Europe' over Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told Western allies that "he feared for the security of Europe" due to the ongoing crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, his Downing Street office said.

Johnson joined a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, telling them "that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances."